FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Now that the snow has cleared and pipes are thawing, homeowners might find themselves in need of repairs.

Lowe’s in Fayetteville talks about ways to help prevent bursting pipes in the future.

“Insulating all pipes and insulating everything you can in your home will always save you money and always save you heartache in the end,” manager Jonathan Sorrell said.

He said to put safety first. If you’re not comfortable doing the project yourself, hire a professional.