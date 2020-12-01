Lowe’s donates $1 million in Christmas trees

News

by: Justin Trobaugh

Posted: / Updated:

MOORESVILLE, NC (KNWA/KFTA) — Lowe’s is making the holidays a little bit brighter by donating and delivering $1 million dollars worth of pre-lit Christmas trees to families and organizations struggling during the pandemic.

Lowe’s is partnering with the NFL and non-profit organizations to deliver more than 13,000 Christmas trees for the next two weeks.

With so many national and local tree lightings canceled this year, Lowe’s is also encouraging consumers to spread joy by sharing their own lighting experience at home on Giving Tuesday, and throughout the holiday season, using the hashtag #homeunitesus.

Participating organizations and families receiving trees will also participate on social media.

