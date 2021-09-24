LPGA 5K aims to empower women, offers challenges, prizes to participants

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The LPGA 5K race is September 25 in downtown Rogers. The race is part of the the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G.

The at 7:30 a.m. at the Railyard Pavillion. Joining will benefit Mercy Health.

There is a corporate challenge with dozens of local companies including KNWA/FOX24. Some of the prizes up for grabs are fastest office, fittest office, and leading ladies which takes the five fastest times from the women on each team.

Women are the focal point of this race. “We’re empowering women to try to come out and stay competitive and stay fun, and encouraging them to come out and stay strong,” Maggie Barber of P&G said.

It’s $20 to register, and there is also a virtual option for those not able to make it in person.