LPGA commissioner says golf can be used to inspire communities

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, (KNWA/KFTA) — The LPGA is hoping to empower women beyond the game of golf.

Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan says golf is a platform to inspire communities everywhere.

Younger spectators are impressionable, and she knows the world’s best golfers set a great example.

“For girls, building confidence is sort of everything, and when you come out and see these women, I think girls are inspired to develop their own talents, whatever their passions are, whether it’s golf or other sports or other activities,” Marcoux Samaan said. “I love that about this event.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers