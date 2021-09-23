LPGA commissioner says golf can be used to inspire communities

ROGERS, (KNWA/KFTA) — The LPGA is hoping to empower women beyond the game of golf.

Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan says golf is a platform to inspire communities everywhere.

Younger spectators are impressionable, and she knows the world’s best golfers set a great example.

“For girls, building confidence is sort of everything, and when you come out and see these women, I think girls are inspired to develop their own talents, whatever their passions are, whether it’s golf or other sports or other activities,” Marcoux Samaan said. “I love that about this event.”