LPGA enforcing social distancing, temperature checks this year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2020 LPGA continues on despite the COVID-19 pandemic but things look a little different this year.

The tournament’s Volunteer Chair Julia Reeves says everyone is wearing masks, social distancing, and getting their temperature checked upon arrival.

Reeves says there’s also significantly less people involved this year.

“Things are going super. It’s kind of quiet, kind of eerie,” Reeves said.

Reeves says usually there are about 800 volunteers, with 200 each day, but this year there is only about 65.