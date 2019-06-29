LPGA event empowers young girls

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) – The second day of the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship featured plenty of high-quality golf, but an event targeted toward young fans delivered an important message of empowerment.

The “Always #LiveLikeAGirl” campaign gave young fans in the audience a chance to meet their favorite golfers. Those who purchased a “passport” were granted access to an exclusive scavenger hunt and autographs from the LPGA players.

Laura Neal brought her daughter, Olivia, to the tournament, and she said her daughter walked away with more than just signatures.

“Representation in anything is really important,” Neal said. “To see these ladies doing things out here that are just awesome…it’s really inspiring and fun for my daughter Olivia. She’s just starting in the sport.”

The NWA Championship is already one of only a few events in the area where young girls can see professional athletes who look like them, and the “Always #LiveLikeAGirl” campaign was another step in giving future LPGA golfers the confidence to achieve their dreams.