LPGA tour announces additional changes to 2020 schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — LPGA Tour Officials have made public their decision to push back the re-start of the LPGA season to mid-June, aligning with the existing dates of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, June 15 to June 21.

The NWA Championship will be the first tournament to be played when the season restarts.

None of the updates will impact the #NWAChampionship at this time.

If the outbreak continues, further schedule adjustments will be shared when appropriate, and alternative dates for the remaining June events are available later in the 2020 schedule if needed, #NWAChampionship Tournament Director Annye DeGrand Fox said.

Fox said the health and safety of volunteers, players, spectators, and community partners remains their number one priority.

