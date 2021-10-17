LSU, Orgeron agree to part ways after 2021 season

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron holds the national championship trophy during a celebration of the team’s NCAA college football championship, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University and Head Coach Ed Orgeron agreed to part ways after more than four seasons as the leader of the LSU Football program that includes a National Championship win in 2019, as first reported by Sports Illustrated.

#LSU and Ed Orgeron have reached a separation agreement: He will not return in 2022 but expected to complete this season, sources tell @SINow.



Negotiations began last week before UF win.



It’s unprecedented in the sport – coach & school divorcing 21 months after winning it all. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 17, 2021

LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward will lead a national search for the next head coach for the LSU program, but Orgeron, according to the report, will stay on to coach the Tigers through the end of the 2021 season.

After completing the first 15-win season in college football history, the Tigers went just 9-8 since the 2019 title.

LSU was 49-17 under Orgeron.

