BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lifewater International, a non-profit Christian clean water organization headquartered in Bentonville, will challenge First Friday goers to “Lug a Jug” in support of the organization’s Tanzania Water Project.

Lifewater International is the presenting sponsor of October’s First Friday and will provide activities and challenges for the community at the event happening at the Downtown Bentonville Square on October 7. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

According to a press release, attendees are invited to participate in the “Lug a Jug” challenge, in which they will attempt to carry a jerry can for a specified distance. The activation will raise awareness of the Tanzania Water Crisis, in which Women and children traditionally bear the weight of the water problems in their communities, waking early to gather water from faraway, unsafe sources and making several trips each day.

Lifewater’s headquarters moved to Bentonville to offer proximity to company headquarters and the supplier community in Northwest Arkansas. For more information, please visit lifewater.org.