Luncheon, silent auction aim to help early childhood literacy effort

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People came together October 21 to help fund early childhood literacy efforts.

The 16th annual Power of the Purse Luncheon and Silent Auction took place to help benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The Imagination Library is United Way of Fort Smith’s early childhood literacy initiative, which provides free books once a month to kids across the area.

Organizers say it’s a great way to help fund the joys of reading for area children.

“I work with the imagination library on a daily basis,” Community Initiatives Coordinator Carrie Terry said. “I get to register the kids. I get to hear the stories from the parents on how excited their children are to go to the mailbox to get their book with their name on it. I love this event.”

In addition to the luncheon and silent auction, attendees had the opportunity to hear from community service advocates.