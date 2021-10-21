Luncheon, silent auction aim to help early childhood literacy effort

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People came together October 21 to help fund early childhood literacy efforts.

The 16th annual Power of the Purse Luncheon and Silent Auction took place to help benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The Imagination Library is United Way of Fort Smith’s early childhood literacy initiative, which provides free books once a month to kids across the area.

Organizers say it’s a great way to help fund the joys of reading for area children.

“I work with the imagination library on a daily basis,” Community Initiatives Coordinator Carrie Terry said. “I get to register the kids. I get to hear the stories from the parents on how excited their children are to go to the mailbox to get their book with their name on it. I love this event.”

In addition to the luncheon and silent auction, attendees had the opportunity to hear from community service advocates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers