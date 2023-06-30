FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New high-end apartments are making their way to Fayetteville.

“The Junction at Shiloh” will be built after Mia Rose Holdings, a St. Louis based firm, closed on land along Interstate Highway 49 to build close to 200 units, according to a press release.

The company has developments across Northwest Arkansas including Lowell, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville.

“Our vision from day one in Northwest Arkansas was to be a helpful and respectful development partner to assist the region in their growth and to provide essential needs like appropriate and affordable housing. The population growth spurred by the leading companies and their families has been super impressive to witness. Their reinvestment in the community is really something special the rest of the nation should be watching,” said Tom Kaiman, Founder of Mia Rose Holdings.

The Junction at Shiloh will have 12 studio, 118 one-bedroom, 35 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom high-end units.