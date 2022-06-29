WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 29, Dr. Adam Maass, 51, appeared in Washington County court and entered a plea of not guilty to two counts of second degree sexual assault.

The felony charges against Maass were filed by Washington County prosecutor Matt Durrett on June 10. That filing stated that “on or about November 3, 2020, the defendant engaged in sexual contact with a medical patient by forcible compulsion.” The second charge alleges that Maass did the same with a different victim “on or between October 1, 2020, and October 31, 2020.”

Maass’ case is being heard in the Washington County Circuit Court, 6th Division, in the courtroom of Judge Mark Lindsay, but today’s hearing was conducted in the Magistrate Courtroom at the Washington County Jail.

At approximately 8:35 a.m., Maass entered a plea of not guilty. He was also reminded by the court that he is to have “absolutely no contact whatsoever” with the victims in the case.

Maass is also facing a separate sexual assault charge in Benton County and will be arraigned on July 18 in that case. In that initial case, the Cave Springs Police Department received a complaint in February 2022 that Maass allegedly touched a woman’s breast without her consent while performing a medical exam.

Since 2007, seven victims have filed formal complaints against Maass with the Arkansas State Medical Board, and the board suspended his license in August 2021. In December 2021, his license was reinstated after a review determined that the original complaint “did not rise to the level of ‘gross negligence or ignorant malpractice’ which is required for disciplinary action to be taken under the Arkansas medical practices act.”

The board added that “the statute requires a conviction for a revocation” of a medical license.

Over the course of their investigation, Benton County prosecutors spoke with a total of 12 women who lodged similar complaints against Maass.