Mac & cheese fan dresses up as favorite meal for Halloween, gets surprised by Kraft

PROSPECT, Ohio (KNWA/KFTA) — An Ohio boy who’s no stranger to going viral on Halloween has stepped up his costume game once again this year.

Blake Mompher decided that he wanted to dress up as one of his favorite foods, a cup of Kraft Mac & Cheese, for Halloween.

Since Halloween is looking a bit different this year, Kraft wanted to help Blake show off his costume by setting up a virtual neighborhood trick-or-treat with a few special surprises.

Kraft Mac & Cheese celebrated the Mompher family’s fandom by giving them a year’s supply of their signature dish, making a $10,000 donation to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and tickets to a college football game next year.

“We were so excited when we saw Blake’s creative Kraft Mac & Cheese Halloween costume and heard the Mompher family were such big mac & cheese fans, we wanted to give them a virtual trick-or-treat with a few fun surprises,” said Emily Violett of the Kraft Heinz Company, “With the help of a few friends, we’re giving the family a year’s supply of Kraft Mac & Cheese, making a $10,000 donation to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and tickets to a college football game next year.”

Blake’s first time making headlines on Halloween was in 2018 when he dressed up as a school bus, in a costume his grandfather built to fit right over his wheelchair.