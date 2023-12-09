LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A pair of Arkansans are hitting the right notes on NBC’s “The Voice,” continuing a long tradition of Natural State performers who shined in the singing spotlight.
Mac Royals and Grant Bias are competing amongst the final nine competitors on this season of “The Voice.”
Royals is from central Arkansas and said he started his R&B career as a teenager in his father’s speakeasy lounge. Bias said he spent his formative years in Pine Bluff and performed in the White Hall High School choir.
The two aren’t the only big names from the Natural State who have performed on the national stage.
Johnny Cash
Easily the most well-known Arkansan in the history of music, Johnny Cash is lauded as one of the greatest country music artists of all time.
The Man in Black was born in Kingsland, Arkansas, in 1923 and is famous for massive hits like “Folsom Prison Blues” and “Ring of Fire.”
Those interested in more of Cash’s history can visit his boyhood home in Dyess, Arkansas.
Glen Campbell
“The Rhinestone Cowboy” is another big name in country music who has roots in Arkansas.
Country legend Glen Campbell was born in Billstown, Arkansas, eventually gaining fame in the 1960s and 70s.
Campbell has a string of famous hits, including “The Rhinestone Cowboy,” “Southern Nights” and “Wichita Lineman.”
Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Sister Rosetta Tharpe was born in Cotton Plant, Arkansas, in 1915 and is considered one of gospel music’s first superstars.
Known for her skills as a guitarist, Tharpe was signed by Decca Records in 1938 and was immediately successful. She performed hits like “Didn’t it Rain” and “This Train.”
She would go on to influence legendary artists like Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley. A PBS documentary would go on to refer to her as “The Godmother of Rock & Roll.”
Ashley McBryde
Ashley McBryde continues a trend of country music talent hailing from Arkansas.
McBryde grew up in Waldron, Arkansas, and eventually moved to Nashville to pursue her career.
She’s known for songs like “One Night Standards” and “Girl Going Nowhere.” Her performance of “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” won her a Grammy.
Amy Lee
Amy Lee, as well as Evanescence as a whole, has origins in central Arkansas.
Lee and the founding members of Evanescence formed the band in Little Rock in the 1990s.
The rock group is known for its huge hits like “Bring Me to Life” and “My Immortal.”
Levon Helm
Though The Band was formed in Canada, its drummer is from down south in the Natural State.
Levon Helm, born in 1940, grew up in and around Marvell, Arkansas, but would eventually his way up north and help form The Band in Toronto in 1967.
He was also in a few movies like “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “Shooter.”
His boyhood home was restored and opened to the public in 2019.
Did we miss your favorite Arkansan artist? Let us know at social@kark.com