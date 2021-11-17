Macy’s named best place to shop for Black Friday, study shows

FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo a shopper leaves Macy’s department store with bags in both hands during Black Friday shopping in New York. Macy’s reports financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

With Black Friday all ready rolling out deals, a study from WalletHub broke down thousands of deals from the nation’s top retailers to help find the best places consumers should shop this year.

The study surveyed nearly 5,000 deals from 21 retailers to determine the biggest discounts in a variety of categories.

Macy’s was named as the best place to shop with an average sale percentage of 58.51%.

The rest of the top 10 list is as follows:

Macy’s (58.51%) JCPenney (57.63%) Belk (56.69%) Kohl’s (49.32%) Office Depot and OfficeMax (42.85%) Lenovo (40.29%) Nordstrom (33.21%) Walmart (31.60%) HP (31.34%) Big Lots (29.19%)

The study also said that the average average discount percentage is 32%, so shoppers should look for products in this price range or higher to get the most out of Black Friday.

Jewelry leads the product categories for having the highest discounts, followed by apparel & accessories and toys.

