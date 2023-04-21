FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Beloved children’s movie Madagascar has been adapted for the stage and will debut at the Walton Arts Center on June 2.

“Complete with high-energy dance numbers, songs you know and love and plenty of comedic shenanigans, this story of friendship, hope and adventure, this show will be fun and engaging for both children and children at heart,” a release from the Walton Arts Center said.

The show will run for just four performances between June 2 and 3.

Showtimes are June 2 at 7 p.m. and June 3 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 to $53 plus applicable fees and are available now at waltonartscenter.org, by visiting the Walton Arts Center box office weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by calling 479-443-5600.