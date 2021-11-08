Madison County Circuit Court to rule on FOIA case regarding Huntsville School Board

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Madison County Circuit Court judge has yet to rule whether the Huntsville School Board violated the Freedom of Information Act.

Lawyer Joey McCutchen is representing several parents in the case.

The lawsuit says members of the 9th grade boys basketball team hazed other members of the team by restraining them and placing their genitals on their faces.

McCutchen says the school district did not turn over specific documents concerning the allegations including text messages sent between the superintendent and school board president.

He says several children were repeatedly sexually assaulted in this incident with at least one being abused 14 times.

