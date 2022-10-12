MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Starting today, the City of Huntsville will host a series of Town Hall meetings to host question-and-answer sessions regarding the proposed new jail in Madison County.

According to a social media post, the city will hold five events before election day, from October 12-October 27. A proposed 1% sales tax increase to help pay for the new jail will be on the November 8 ballot for Madison County voters. Additional funding will come from a savings account that was created years ago, according to Quorum Court Judge Frank Weaver.

An advisory committee has reportedly narrowed down its search to four potential locations for a new jail and already has plans and a proposed cost for the facility.

The dates and locations of the town hall events are:

October 12 – Hindsville Fire Department

October 14 – Clifty Fire Department

October 18 – Huntsville High School Cafeteria

October 25 – Kingston VFW Building

October 27 – Wesley Fire Department

All meetings are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.