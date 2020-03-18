Madison County issues disaster emergency proclamation due to COVID-19

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Madison County Judge has issued a disaster emergency proclamation for Madison County due to COVID-19.

Judge Frank Weaver says the coronavirus is a threat to citizens of Madison County and the declaration is needed to help provide emergency services with more personal protective equipment.

Judge Weaver’s declaration now entitles Madison County to aid relief and assistance, and also starts the county emergency operation plan.

The proclamation will expire after 120 days unless extended by the judge.