Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Madison County issues disaster emergency proclamation due to COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Madison County Judge has issued a disaster emergency proclamation for Madison County due to COVID-19.

Judge Frank Weaver says the coronavirus is a threat to citizens of Madison County and the declaration is needed to help provide emergency services with more personal protective equipment.

Judge Weaver’s declaration now entitles Madison County to aid relief and assistance, and also starts the county emergency operation plan.

The proclamation will expire after 120 days unless extended by the judge.

Click the download button to read the entire proclamation.Download

 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories