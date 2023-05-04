WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — A Hindsville man will avoid a jury trial after pleading guilty to his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Brennen Cline Machacek, 32, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

The charge he pleaded guilty to Thursday carries a maximum penalty of six years in jail and a fine of up to $5,000. Machacek also faces up to five years of probation.

Machacek was originally charged with four misdemeanors and faced a possible jury trial. The court submitted a statement of offense as part of a plea agreement that would drop three of the charges.

The defendant’s dropped charges include knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.

The court claims that on Jan. 6, 2021, Machacek entered the United States Capitol through

a window located near the Senate Wing Door at 2:52 p.m.

Machacek went on to enter a senator’s office, spit on the floor and chant “Our house” and “Traitors,” according to court documents.

“The defendant knew at the time he entered the U.S. Capitol building that that he did not have permission to enter the building and the defendant did so with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress,” said a statement of offense filed by the court.

Machacek was captured on video surveillance inside the Capitol building during the riot. He was identified on video by someone he once served with in the Marine Corps.

“Brennen Machacek knowingly and voluntarily admits to all the elements of Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building. Specifically, Machacek admits that: he ‘willfully and knowingly entered the United States Capitol Building knowing that he did not have permission to do so. Machacek further admits that, while inside the Capitol, he willfully and knowingly paraded, demonstrated, or picketed,'” court documents said.

Machacek signed the statement of offense, signaling that the information within is true and accurate.

“I fully understand this Statement of the Offense. I agree and acknowledge by my signature that this Statement of the Offense is true and accurate. I do this voluntarily and of my own free will,” the signed statement read.

In doing so, Machacek and his legal team waived a trial by jury.