MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At approximately 3:15 p.m. on February 1, Central EMS received a 911 call for a man who had been shot multiple times and was found in the parking lot of Daylight Donuts in Elkins.

The Daylight Donuts is near the corner of Highway 74 and North Central Street, across the street from a Shell Gas Station. According to Central EMS, the man was from Madison County and made his way to the parking lot of the donut shop.

They did not say how he made it there, but reported that he had suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and groin area. The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

This is a developing story.