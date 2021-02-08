Madison County man wanted by US Marshals for stealing government property

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United States Forest Service, Law Enforcement and Investigations and United States Marshals Service have a federal arrest warrant for a Madison County man.

Anthony Hughes was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas, and is believed to be riding a bicycle and using friends for transportation.

According to the US Forest Service in Ozark/St. Francis, Hughes is accused of stealing 16 black walnut trees just north of Mountainburg in Crawford County.

The damage and stolen property is worth $11,879.

If you know the whereabouts of Hughes, you are asked to call Duane Crims of the United States Forest Service (479-970-2192) or your local law enforcement agency.