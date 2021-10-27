Madison County Record files motion to keep records regarding Huntsville schools sexual assault lawsuit open

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Madison County Record has filed a motion asking to keep records open in the ongoing sexual assault lawsuit at Huntsville Public Schools.

Attorneys for the Madison County Record say the local newspaper has covered the allegations and will continue to do so.

The motion argues that this case is of great public interest, and there are allegations the district ignored sexual harassment claims.

Huntsville Public Schools wants records sealed to protect the identity of the kids involved.

The district is also requesting a gag order so attorneys and others can’t speak with the media about the case.