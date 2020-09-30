Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports several COVID-19 cases

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three deputies and three dispatchers test positive for COVID-19 at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Rick Evans said they are all in quarantine.

He said one of the three deputies was cleareed to come back to work.

“It affects us, the other guys have to work extra hours to cover other shifts and we are just doing what we have to do to keep going,” he said.

Evans said precautions are in place to prevent the spread like limited access to the dispatch and administration areas.

The office is also doing temperature checks and wearing masks inside.