MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Madison County is warning residents that there may be problems with water pressure.

“We are currently experiencing pressure problems in some areas of the system due to repairs by the Regional Water,” the Madison County Water Facilities Board said.

The board says that it is addressing the issues, and that the most affected areas are Hindsville and Clifty.

The board said that it fixed a leak earlier today. After they were finished, they found out that Madison County Regional Water District was fixing an issue on one of their lines which caused two more leaks and led to water pressure problems.

The Regional Water District is working to fix the leaks and hope to have them fixed by sundown.

As of now, there is no boil order in effect.