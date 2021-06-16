Magazine man arrested after allegedly holding woman against her will

MAGAZINE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Logan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Magazine man who they say held a woman against her will.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Mercy Hospital in Booneville earlier this month to a woman who was hospitalized with serious injuries to her face allegedly caused by Cory Parham, 42, of Magazine.

The post says deputies determined she was held against her will at her home near Magazine and she was not able to leave.

The sheriff’s office says she was beaten and passed out. When she woke, Parham was gone and she called to get a ride to the hospital.

According to the post, the woman said Parham threatened to kill her. Deputies searched the area and were not able to find him. The sheriff’s office says it received information that he left the state.

Deputies say they worked with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and issued a warrant for Parham’s arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, it recieved information that Parham was in LeFlore County, Okla. With help from the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office, Parham was arrested and held in the LeFlore County Detention Center.

Parham is facing charges of first degree domestic battering, first degree false imprisonment, two counts of first degree terroristic threatening, and third degree domestic battering.

Parham was sent to the Logan County Detention Center where he is being held on a $25,000 cash only bond.