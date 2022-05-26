FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An open house on May 26 allowed people to learn more about Magdalene Serenity House in Fayetteville.

The house serves as a home for women who have experienced trauma, sexual exploitation, and addiction. The women are recently paroled from a Fayetteville women’s prison and need a safe place to continue their rehabilitation.

“They parole back out into that same environment and that cycle often repeats itself,” executive director April Bachrodt said. “So, we at Magdalene want to break that cycle of incarceration of poverty addiction, and we do that first and foremost by providing safe housing.”

During their stay, residents receive counseling, medical and dental care, life skills, training and more.