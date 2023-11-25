FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Magical Lights Adventure drive-thru Christmas lights show is coming to the Washington County Fairgrounds.

Starting on Saturday night, attendees can drive through a show with multiple 20-foot tall light trees, a 300-foot tall light tunnel, and hundreds of characters singing Christmas music, according to a press release.

“This show is one of a kind for Northwest Arkansas. It started out as a dream of mine a few years ago, when I took my toddler to a drive-thru light show with my family in Tennessee. My toddler was in awe and I thought how cool would this be to bring to Northwest Arkansas. My partner JB and I decided to make this dream a reality in 2023. Hope everyone enjoys it” says Magical Lights Adventure co-founder Chris Berryhill.

Magical Lights Adventure will be at the Washington County Fairgrounds from November 25 through January 1, 2024.

