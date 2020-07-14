Maintaining mental health during COVID-19 pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some people may have experienced increased physical and mental health challenges.

Today in Rogers, Hustle in Heels, a women’s networking organization held a pop-up event to speak with people facing these challenges either by zoom or in person.

Kati Wells, a licensed psychotherapist, said today they focused on how to be mentally fierce in adjusting to the new norm and protecting your mental health during these times.

“Reach out to your support system, identify when something is abnormal for you, to maybe go seek a professional’s advice, and again, understand that everything is a moving target and what you plan for today may not be tomorrow’s reality,” Wells said.

Hustle in Heels is planning on having another pop-up mental health event in September, again with the option to come in person or on zoom.