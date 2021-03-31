Major League Baseball is back April 1 (no foolin’)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 31: A general view as the sun sets during the Opening Day game between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 31, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The story continues this year when all 30 Major League Baseball teams play on Opening Day April 1.

MLB has 29 teams spread across 25 metro areas in the United States and one in Canada. Four metros have two teams each: the three largest — New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago — and No. 12 San Francisco.

The 30th MLB team, Canada’s Toronto Blue Jays, is in a metro area with an estimated 6.3 million population, so would rank sixth if it were in the United States.

MLB today has 15 teams in each of its two leagues — American and National — and five teams in each of six divisions.

Of the nation’s 21 largest metros, all but one has an MLB team: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area, just east of Los Angeles, with a population of 4.7 million.

Only six MLB teams have a state name in their team name: Texas Rangers; Arizona Diamondbacks; Colorado Rockies; Minnesota Twins; New York Yankees; and New York Mets.

There was a seventhteam with a state name — Florida Marlins — but in 2012 it became the Miami Marlins.

Teams farthest away from other MLB teams are the Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies and Atlanta Braves.

There are seven teams on the East Coast and six on the West Coast.

The Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Nationals are not in the same metro area but they are in the same combined statistical area.

Washington, D.C.’s team was formerly the Montreal Expos, a Canadian team.

There are 11 teams west of the Mississippi River.

There are 16 teams in the Eastern time zone.

Twenty-five of the top 40 metro areas in the United States have MLB teams. As the ranking table below shows, 20 teams are in the top 21 metros and just five are in the remaining 19 metros.

Fun Facts About Baseball Metros

The largest metro is New York with 19.2 million people.

The smallest metro is Milwaukee with 1.6 million. The smallest metro in the National Football League, Green Bay, is also in Wisconsin.

Puerto Rico has a metro area — San Juan — that is ranked 35th and it has more than two dozen players in MLB.

The Oakland Athletics is the only MLB Team that does not use the first name or state name of its metro area.

(Article courtesy U.S. Census Bureau. Written by senior communications specialist Derick Moore)