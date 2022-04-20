BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton-backed FORMAT music festival will kick off for the first time in September featuring more than 50 artists.

The Bentonville event will mix music, art and technology. President and CEO of Visit Bentonville Kalene Griffith said its going to bring many new people to the city and region.

“It will be great to fill up our lodging which is a great time to do that, we will see our hotels, our Airbnb’s, I think everyone is going to benefit from it,” Griffith said. “Its going to be a huge economic driver for our community,” Griffith said.

Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange Chief Strategy and Creative Officer Jesse Elliott said it will allow the global art scene to come to Northwest Arkansas.

“We get really excited about the idea that both the world would get to see our talent, and our talent and our community would get to see the rest of the world and so it’s that exchange back and forth that we think both places have so much to offer,” Elliott said.

Griffith said the festival could bring a lot of first-time visitors to NWA.

“I think its a great way for us to showcase what’s happening in Bentonville and Northwest Arkansas,” Griffith said.

Elliott said the new event will complement the smaller music and arts festivals already happening in the region.

Tickets go on sale for FORMAT starting Friday at 10 a.m.