Make-A-Wish finds ways to bring joy during uncertain times

Northwest Arkansas (KNWA/KFTA) — As Make-A-Wish Mid South faces record numbers of wishes due to many being postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has been inspired to think creatively and still bring joy in uncertain times.

Due to the fact that 77% of wishes involve travel, 38 wishes in the Northwest Arkansas area were directly impacted.

That is when Make-A-Wish launched a new program, “Messages of Hope”, to still bring those kids waiting for wishes joy and hope through public engagement.

The organization is asking people to take a picture, write a note, or create a video sharing their messages of hope to any social media channel along with the tag, @MakeAWishMidSouth and the #WishesAreWaiting. The more messages shared, the greater the impact on wish kids and their families.

“’Messages of Hope’ gives people the chance to do something positive and impactful for our wish kids who now have to wait a little longer for their wish. For nearly 35 years, our local community has brought hope to local wish kids and now, our wish families need it more than ever before.” Casey Tansey, CEO, Make-A-Wish Mid South

Make-A-Wish Mid South hopes that “Messages of Hope” can build support for all of the wishes put on hold or affected by COVID-19 as well as foster community engagement and comraderie.

To learn more and help, visit either midsouth.wish.org or wish.org/messages-of-hope.