FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Make-A-Wish Foundation held a private dress rehearsal of “A Christmas Carol” at Theatre Squared in Fayetteville as part of its Wishes are Waiting event.

According to a press release from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Wishes Are Waiting is a campaign supported by prominent and respected leaders in their industries and communities who make a campaign gift of $10,000 or more. Donors make can make an impact on the lives of children and families in communities and have access to social events and other benefits.

Due to COVID-19, Make-A-Wish wasn’t able to grant as many wishes due to lockdowns and restrictions, so the foundation is working to make those dreams come true.

Danyelle Musselman serves as the Marketing Chair for Make-A-Wish Mid-South. The release says she has helped grant numerous wishes and donated the lead gift to the Wishes are Waiting Campaign.

“We have committed to raise an extra $1 million over the next three years in order to make up for those wishes,” Musselman said. “So, that’s why it’s called ‘Wishes are Waiting’, and that’s our plan. We just want to raise that extra money so we can make sure every kid in the state of Arkansas is granted their wish.”

Performances of A Christmas Carol are scheduled from December 1 through December 24, with 7 p.m. performances Tuesday through Saturday and 2:00 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday through December 18.

Special matinee performances include a 2 p.m. performance on Friday, December 23, a 10 a.m. performance on Saturday, December 24, and a 3 p.m. performance on Saturday, December 24.

Donations to the Make-A-Wish Foundation can be made here.