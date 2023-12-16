BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local teen who beat brain cancer last year got a big shock at the grocery store on Friday.

Anthony Kevrowski and his family were surprised with a free trip to New York City.

The trip is centered around giving Kevrowski the chance to see his favorite team, the New York Knicks, play in Madison Square Garden.

The Bella Vista Make-A-Wish team raised the money to make it all possible and Kevrowski says he had no idea this holiday surprise was coming.

“I think it’s going to be really big and I’ve been to basketball arenas but never anything as big as Madison Square Garden,” Kevrowski said. “It means a lot to me I’m really happy that all of these people raised money and I get to do this.”

Bella Vista’s Make-A-Wish team said it typically raises around $20,000 a year to make these dreams come true.