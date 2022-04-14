SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Make-A-Wish Mid-South announced that it will host a “Walk for Wishes” fundraising event at Arvest Ballpark.

According to a press release, the event inside the park will take place on Saturday, May 7 from 8:30 a.m. until noon. The release states that a short walk around the park will be followed by “a Wish World carnival filled with music, prizes, giveaways, food and more.”

Anyone in the community is welcome to join the Walk For Wishes NWA, alongside fundraising teams. This year, Make-A-Wish Mid-South hopes to raise more than $150,000 “to continue bringing the transformative power of hope to kids in NWA with critical illnesses.”

Make-A-Wish Mid-South grants wishes for hundreds of kids locally each year and relies solely on fundraisers, corporate support and donations from the public. Learn more at wish.org/midsouth.

Arvest Ballpark is located at 3000 Gene George Blvd. in Springdale.