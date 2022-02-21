SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Health suggests that devoting a little time every day to care for yourself can go a long way toward protecting the health of your heart.

In a press release, the healthcare provider noted that simple self-care, such as taking a moment to de-stress, giving yourself time to move more, preparing healthy meals and not cheating on sleep can all benefit your heart.

Heart disease is a leading cause of death for women and men in the United States, and many Americans remain at risk of getting it, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI). People with poor cardiovascular health are also at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

“While some hereditary factors cannot be changed, you can help minimize other risk factors for heart disease with the right lifestyle choices,” said Ahmad Elesber, M.D., interventional cardiologist at Northwest Cardiology-Springdale. “Each step you take to protect your heart, such as eating a healthy diet and exercising, also gives your overall health a boost.”

Here are a few self-care tips to try every day to make your heart a priority:

Self-Care Sunday: Find a moment of serenity every Sunday. Spend some quality time on yourself.

Mindful Monday: Be mindful about your health and regularly monitor your blood pressure or blood sugar if needed. Keep an eye on your weight to make sure it stays within or moves toward a healthy range. Being aware of your health status is a key to making positive changes.

Tasty Tuesday: Choose how you want to approach eating healthier. Start small by pepping up your meals with a fresh herb or spice as a salt substitute. Get adventurous and prepare a simple, new, heart-healthy recipe. Or go big by trying a different way of eating, such as the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) eating plan, which is scientifically proven to lower blood pressure. DASH is flexible and balanced, and it includes plenty of fruits and vegetables, fish, poultry, lean meats, beans, nuts, whole grains, and low-fat dairy products.

Wellness Wednesday: Move more, eat a fruit or vegetable you’ve never tried, make a plan to quit smoking or vaping, or learn the signs of a heart attack or stroke. You could be having a heart attack if you have chest and upper body pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, cold sweats, nausea, or lightheadedness. You might be having a stroke if you have numbness in the face, arm, or leg; confusion; trouble talking or seeing; dizziness; or a severe headache.

Treat Yourself Thursday: Treats can be healthy. Try making a dessert with fresh fruit and yogurt.

Follow Friday: Follow inspiring people and pages on social media, or text a friend to help you stick to your self-care goals. Remember to take care of your mental health, too.

Selfie Saturday: Inspire others to take care of their own hearts. Talk about your self-care routine with loved ones or share a selfie on your social media platforms. Having social support and personal networks can make it easier to get regular physical activity, eat nutritious foods, reach a healthy weight, and quit smoking.

If you are concerned about your heart health, request an appointment with a cardiologist by calling (833) 757-WELL (9355) or visit NW-Physicians.com.