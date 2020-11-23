Make your pick: What’s the best Christmas movie ever made?

SANTA’S WORKSHOP (NEXSTAR) — It’s the great debate this time of year: What’s the greatest Christmas movie in all the land?

Some people will argue it’s one of the classics like “It’s a Wonderful Life” or “Holiday Inn,” but newer generations will point to films like “A Christmas Story” or “Elf.”

Now it’s time to settle the score.

We’ve taken the top 32 holiday movies and placed them in the Ultimate Christmas Movie Bracket.  Over the next four weeks, you’ll be able to make your round-by-round picks until only one movie emerges as the GOAT of the Christmas move genre.

Check back on Monday mornings to see which movies will advance to the next round. Voting in round two of the top 16 movies opens at Monday, November 30 at 4am CT.

