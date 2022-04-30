FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Creators and vendors from around Northwest Arkansas joined together to host the Makers Market on April 30.

The biannual NWA Makers Market hosted 80 vendors and over 120 local creators at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. It was a “big hit,” according to one of the founders, Rainy Bray-Hopwood.

“I am just thrilled,” Bray-Hopwood said. “We just started. It’s 2 p.m. We just got rolling and it already feels that there are twice as many people here than there were in the fall which is crazy.”

The market is sponsored by the NWA Makers Club, which was formed in early 2021 as a Facebook group that has grown to more than 2,000 members. All items sold are handmade by an artist within 30 miles, according to Bo Dutton, owner of Natural State Custom Furniture and a founder of NWA Makers Club.

“The vast majority of us are working out of our houses or garages and are trying to turn our businesses from hobbies into side-hustles or from side-hustles into main gigs,” Dutton said.

With the continuous growth in Northwest Arkansas, events like this help support creatives in the area.

“The NWA Makers Club has quickly made an impressive mark on the creative community in Northwest Arkansas,” said Karen Wagaman, Vice President of Downtown Development for the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce and Administrator of Art on the Bricks Art Walk. “The group members are engaged and supportive of one another and the enthusiasm for creating the new NWA Makers Market, run entirely by volunteers, is exciting.”

The next Makers Market will be in the fall.