Malco to reopen theaters in Springdale, Van Buren

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KNWA/KFTA) — Malco Theatres is set to reopen two of its locations in Arkansas this week.

The Memphis-based movie theater chain announced on Monday that will reopen its locations in Springdale and Van Buren on Friday, April 30.

Malco Springdale Cinema Grill – 2940 W Sunset Ave, Springdale, AR

Malco Van Buren Cinema – 1636 N 12th St, Van Buren, AR

The theaters had been previously closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release from Malco on Monday, tickets will go on sale starting on Tuesday, April 27, on the company’s website and app.