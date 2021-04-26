Malco to reopen theaters in Springdale, Van Buren

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Malco Theatres

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KNWA/KFTA) — Malco Theatres is set to reopen two of its locations in Arkansas this week.

The Memphis-based movie theater chain announced on Monday that will reopen its locations in Springdale and Van Buren on Friday, April 30.

  • Malco Springdale Cinema Grill – 2940 W Sunset Ave, Springdale, AR
  • Malco Van Buren Cinema – 1636 N 12th St, Van Buren, AR

The theaters had been previously closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release from Malco on Monday, tickets will go on sale starting on Tuesday, April 27, on the company’s website and app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers