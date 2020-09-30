Malvern man sentenced in felony firearm possession case

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United States District Attorney’s office announced Monday that a Malvern man was sentenced to ten years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

James Rhodes, 35, was arrested in early December 2019 for shoplifting and later found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Investigators determined that Rhodes had rented a hotel room in Bentonville.

Additional methamphetamine and a loaded handgun belonging to Rhodes were found upon further inspection of the room.

Rhodes was indicted by a federal jury in January 2020 and entered a guilty plea in May 2020.

The case was investigated by the Rogers Police Department, DEA and ATF.