Malvern man sentenced in felony firearm possession case

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United States District Attorney’s office announced Monday that a Malvern man was sentenced to ten years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

James Rhodes, 35, was arrested in early December 2019 for shoplifting and later found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Investigators determined that Rhodes had rented a hotel room in Bentonville.

Additional methamphetamine and a loaded handgun belonging to Rhodes were found upon further inspection of the room.

Rhodes was indicted by a federal jury in January 2020 and entered a guilty plea in May 2020.

The case was investigated by the Rogers Police Department, DEA and ATF.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers