Man accused of beating, choking pregnant woman

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A man is facing a slew of charges in connection with the reported assault of a pregnant woman.

George Pruna, 28, of Fayetteville is accused of felony kidnapping, aggravated assault, first-degree terroristic threatening and enhanced third-degree battery. He also has pending charges from a previous matter including felony probation violation and seven misdemeanors.

About 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, police were dispatched to the labor and delivery unit at the Washington Regional Medical Center, according to an arrest report.

A woman reported Pruna beat, choked and dragged her. She is seven months pregnant, the report states.

The woman told police he choked her at least three times and told her she wouldn’t leave his presence unless she was dead, the report states.

According to the report, she told police she locked herself into a bathroom and called her mother for help. When Pruna discovered she had called her mother, he reportedly choked her again.

When her mother arrived, he dragged her into a bedroom, covered her mouth and told her to be quiet, the report states. After her mother told Pruna she was going to call police, he allowed the woman to leave.

He was arrested a short time later and is in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 bond.