Man accused of possessing nearly a pound of meth

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A parolee is seemingly heading back to prison after investigators allegedly found about one pound of methamphetamine in his possession.

Edward Vincent Mosier, 38, of Fayetteville was arrested Friday, July 19, on suspicion of felony trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and parole violation, as well as misdemeanor fleeing and refusal to submit.

Agents with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force arrested Mosier after a confidential informant reported Mosier was at McDonald’s on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and had a large amount of meth with him, a news release states.

Mosier was in a car and ran away. Police searched the vicinity for him but didn’t find him, the report states.

A short time later, detectives on Wedington Drive saw Mosier driving a silver Honda motorcycle west. They followed him to a residence. As they tried to talk to him, he ran away again, the report states. They searched the vicinity for him but didn’t find him.

Not long after, an informant told police Mosier was in a white passenger car in West Fork, according to police.

Detectives found the car on Dairy Farm Road in West Fork. They stopped the car and Mosier ran away for the third time, and threw a black fanny pack onto the road, according to police.

Police stated they found meth and paraphernalia in the fanny pack, along with nearly one pound of meth in the car.

Mosier is in the Washington County Detention Center without bond.