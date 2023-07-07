WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Alabama man accused of trying to murder a police officer in Fayetteville has pleaded not guilty.

Marcus Daron Ford, 25, is charged with attempted capital murder for the incident.

Officers responded to Seven Hills Day Center on May 10 in reference to suspicious activity. When Ford’s vehicle was located, police attempted to stop it, but he reportedly fled.

Minutes later the vehicle was found parked near E. Prospect Street and Highland Avenue occupied by a man later identified as Ford.

“As an officer attempted to approach the vehicle, the vehicle accelerated, striking the officer with the front of the vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene,” a release from Fayetteville police said.

The officer that was struck was treated for minor injuries and released from a local medical facility.

A warrant was issued May 12 and U.S. Marshals were asked to assist in the apprehension of Ford as he was believed to have left that state. He was found in Alabama on May 26.

Ford entered the not guilty plea during a hearing on July 7. His next court hearing is set for August 8.