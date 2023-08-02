BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville man charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault involving minors has received a new hearing date.

David Brian Robinson, 20, was arrested by Bentonville police on March 31 and booked into the Benton County jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

Robinson is named as a defendant in two separate cases that are being heard at the same time.

In the case related to his arrest earlier this year, he’s charged with one count of rape and one count of violating a no contact order.

In his second case, relating to an arrest in 2022, Robinson is charged with three counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault in the second degree.

“It should also be noted that records of other law enforcement agencies reflect that David Robinson has been a suspect in at least six other rape investigations over the past three years,” a detective wrote in an affidavit of probable cause. “All of these investigations involve victims who are between 14 and 17 years old.”

Robinson’s new hearing for both cases is scheduled for Nov. 16 in Benton County.