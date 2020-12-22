Man accused of Rebekah Gould’s death extradited to Arkansas

Izard County Sheriff’s booking photo for William Alma Miller. 12/21/2020.

IZARD COUNY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The man arrested for the 2004 murder of Fayetteville college student Rebekah Gould was booked into the Izard County Detention Facility on Monday evening, December 21, 2020, according to Izard County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Charley Melton.

He is scheduled for an Izard County Circuit Court hearing for felony first-degree murder on December 23, 2020, according to a court document.

William Alma Miller, 44, had been in custody since early November in the Lane County jail in Eugene, Oregon. A Special Agent from  the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division arrested him after he arrived from an extended stay in the Philippines, according to a statement from the Arkansas State Police (ASP).

William Alma Miller. Booking photo Lane County Jail, OR. 11/2020.

Gould, a college student, was 22 years old when she was killed on September 20, 2004. Her body was found a week later on a hillside off Arkansas Highway 9 south of Melbourne, in Izard County.

Early on, authorities in Izard County turned Gould’s investigation over to ASP.

