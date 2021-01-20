Man accused of Rebekah Gould’s murder remains jailed; no bond set

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — William Alma Miller will stay in custody at the Izard County jail on a first-degree murder charge, according to Arkansas Court Connect documents.

He was scheduled for a bond hearing Wednesday, January 20, in the 2004 death of college student Rebekah Gould, according to court documents.

Miller, 44, is accused of killing Gould while visiting from Texas and dumping her body along Highway 9, outside of Melbourne in Izard County.

The defendant was in court with attorney L. Gray Dellinger. He also has hired attorney Joe Denton from the firm Denton & Zachary, PLLC. The court document states, “defense reserves the right to address bond at a later date, March 30, 2021. A jury trial remains [for] August 25-27, 2021.”

Miller was arrested in Eugene, Oregon, on November 7 and held in the Lane County jail. Prior to the arrest, Miller had been in the Philippines, according to state police.

William Alma Miller. Booking photo Lane County Jail, OR. 11/2020.

He was extradited to Arkansas in late December. He entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment in the Circuit Court to Izard County on December 23.

Most court documents pertaining to the case have been sealed.