Man accused of robbery in alleged pizza bagel beating

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A man is facing decades in prison after reportedly hitting a store manager at a dollar store with $1.10 pizza bagels, and slapping a restaurant employee.

Rogers Bridendolph, 49, is accused of felony robbery, and misdemeanor second-degree assault, disorderly condcut and resisting arrest.

Police the robbery happened Dollar Tree, 2002 S. Pleasant St. After the alleged robbery, Bridendolph reportedly ran to a nearby Wendy’s restaurant and slapped an employee.

He was found a short time later at a First National Bank, according to police. The officer who found him reportedly got into a fight with Bridendolph.

Police said he was intoxicated.

He is in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $3,500 bond.