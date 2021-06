FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The man accused of shooting a Prairie Grove police officer pleads not guilty.

Nick Colbert appeared before a judge in Washington County today where he was appointed a public defender.

He’s due back in court on August 31.

Police say Colbert shot officer Tyler Franks multiple times in both legs when Franks responded to a domestic disturbance call at Colbert’s home in May.

Franks had to have part of his leg amputated as a result of his injuries.