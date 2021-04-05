Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at police in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 32-year-old Huntsville man was arrested and faces multiple charges, including two counts of attempted capital murder, after allegedly throwing homemade Molotov cocktails at police during a chase through Madison County on Saturday.

According to a press release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, a ‘suspicious vehicle’ pulled into the parking lot of the Madison County Holding Facility at around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday.

A deputy who went to make contact with the individual reportedly recognized him as Daniel Joseph Harvey, who allegedly made disturbing comments to the officer and then brandished a knife before speeding off in his vehicle, stopping on Hughes Street just before Main Street.

According to the release, Harvey then threw a homemade Molotov cocktail at the deputy as he was exiting his patrol car, causing it to ignite on the street beside the vehicle.

Harvey then got out of the vehicle while holding a machete and was subsequently tased by the officer, but it was ineffective, and he was able to re-enter his vehicle and flee, according to the report.

Officers gave chase, and “Harvey stopped at several locations on streets in Huntsville and threw Molotov cocktails at the patrol vehicles causing them to ignite on the city streets.”

Harvey allegedly swerved into a Huntsville police officer’s car, sideswiping the vehicle and causing damage. He continued to flee and a “high speed pursuit” on Highway 23 North ensued. Harvey then pulled into his residence on Highway 23 Spur and brandished the machete.

Harvey was eventually arrested after police convinced him to drop the machete, the release states.

He is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder, four counts of terroristic act, one count of aggravated assault, one count felony fleeing, one count resisting arrest, one count of speeding 50 mph over the speed limit, one count of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and one count of reckless driving.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Harvey is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on $750,000 bond.