Man and woman sentenced to over 10 years in meth trafficking case

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Bentonville man and a Fayetteville woman were sentenced to more than 10 years combined for their roles in trafficking methamphetamine.

Matthew Barnes, 29, of Bentonville will serve over 6 years behind bars and Sonia Werline, 24, of Fayetteville will serve more than 4. Both will have 3 years of supervision upon their release.

According to records, Barnes and Werline were confronted and questioned at a Fayetteville hotel by narcotics units who suspected the two of being involved in drug trafficking.

During the encounter, Barnes and Werline admitted to possessing a large amount of methamphetamine at which point investigators found approximately 1 kilogram of methamphetamine under the sink.

After being sent to the DEA crime lab in Miami, it was confirmed Barnes and Werline were in possession of 977 grams of actual methamphetamine.

Barnes and Werline were indicted by a federal grand jury in June of 2019 and entered guilty pleas in September of 2019.